Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 23:24 Hits: 5

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional US$472 million from the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-moderna-us-spending-doubles-12965178