Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 11:36 Hits: 0

As Senate Republicans headed home for the weekend without extending unemployment insurance benefits or approving other economic relief programs that could help millions of Americans weather the ongoing financial catastrophe…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/this-whole-house-of-cards-is-gonna-collapse-gop-shutters-senate-with-us-on-verge-of-economic-catastrophe/