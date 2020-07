Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 14:31 Hits: 0

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, vendors have taken to social media in Latin America to hawk a range of products, including chlorine dioxide. However, this substance is both ineffective against the novel coronavirus and can even pose a serious health risk, which has led to it being banned in several countries.

