Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020

Organisers of this year’s French Open are in a race against time to get the revered clay courts ready ahead of the tournament’s start in September. Massive renovations to the Roland Garros stadium have been delayed by Covid-19 and the tennis courts are currently little more than a construction site. FRANCE 24 reports.

