Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 12:14 Hits: 0

Dozens of protesters have picketed Ukraine's Interior Ministry, demanding a thorough investigation of the death of a well-known volunteer, Oleksiy Kuchapin.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/protesters-in-kyiv-demand-thorough-investigation-into-death-of-noted-activist/30745260.html