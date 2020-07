Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 12:49 Hits: 0

According to Politico, President Donald Trump’s allies are fearful that if the president doesn’t come up with a national plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, his odds for re-election are…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-allies-fear-hes-blowing-his-best-chance-at-re-election-report/