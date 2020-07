Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 16:11 Hits: 4

An Elvis Presley impersonator shook up the record books by singing songs from "The King" for more than 50 hours. "Kjell Elvis" was allowed to have a five-minute break every hour and sip on water and smoothies.

