Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 07:25 Hits: 7

MELAKA: A family living on a hilltop here would be getting to enjoy electricity after 20 years of living the "primitive" way- thanks to Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/26/tnb-brings-electricity-to-hilltop-family-living-without-power-for-20-years