Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 22:33 Hits: 4

French health authorities are making COVID-19 tests available free of charge without prescription as they closely monitor an uptick in infections after the lifting of lockdown measures.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-expands-free-covid-19-testing-as-infection-rates-rise-12963822