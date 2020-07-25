As sports leagues finally get behind Black Lives Matter, remember Kaepernick kneeled four years ago

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 21:00 Hits: 4

In a new show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the Boston Red Sox unveiled a Black Lives Matter billboard at Fenway Park, photos of which have gone viral on social media. The 250-foot banner has been hung up at the team’s stadium in time for opening day. The team plans “to feature the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the season as a way to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but may not share our platform,” spokesperson Zineb Curran explained to CBS News in a statement.

While not everyone is a sports fan, sports have a long-standing cultural tradition and influence in the United States, and above all else, absolutely enormous platforms. In addition to the Red Sox, there are plenty of teams and individual athletes speaking out on behalf of Black Lives Matter and anti-racism work. While that’s exciting progress and visibility, it’s also an important time to remember when individual athletes have done—and sacrificed—for the anti-racist movement for years.

Major League Baseball (MLB) will use “Black Lives Matter” stencils on mounds as part of opening day across the entire league, and players will be permitted to wear patches that support social justice on their jerseys; for example, something that reads “BLM” or “United for Change,” as reported by Sports Illustrated. As reported by CBS Sports, a Black Lives Matter painting has been placed on the National Basketball Association (NBA) bubble courts for the upcoming season.

That’s all great, but we simply cannot talk about racial justice in professional sports without talking about former National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick taking a knee—and a very brave stand—during the national anthem before games back in 2016. At the time, he gave an interview to NFL Media where he explained: “This is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder." While some summed up his protest as simply being against Donald Trump, it has always been about police brutality and racial inequalities. After facing enormous backlash and controversy (including from some fellow players), he has since founded a legal nonprofit, been the face of a Nike campaign, and donated a ton of money to social justice funds. Mind you, he is still unsigned.

Speaking of the NFL, about two weeks after George Floyd’s death, National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell finally gave an apology on behalf of the NFL, though he did not actually explicitly mention Kaepernick. “The protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening,” he said in the now-viral video, adding that the league “admits we were wrong.”

Many professional women athletes have used their platforms for anti-racist work well before it became the norm, of course. National Women’s Soccer League players, for example, recently kneeled in unison during the national anthem while wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. Women’s Soccer League star Megan Rapinoe began taking a knee in solidarity with Kaepernick back in 2016 as well.

Some could argue that athletes, like celebrities, are not the ideal source of information when it comes to political action or politics, but given the absolutely massive platform many professional players have, it’s disingenuous to argue they can’t make a positive difference. When it comes to systems of oppression, too, many athletes or stars may very well continue to face structural racism and abuse even while they’re a national name. These issues don’t disintegrate just because you’re famous.

When it comes to corporations, however, a lot of these banners and stencils ring to the tune of better late than never. Again, using a platform for good is, well, always good. But to finally do so now does not merit an enormous pat on the back. In a similar sense, the Washington, D.C. football team has moved to take a racist slur out of its name (yes, finally), and is now temporarily being called the Washington Football Team. Progress, for sure, but for these powerhouse entities, progress and responsibility shouldn’t begin and end with a banner.

You can also learn more about Black Lives Matter, and how to support progressive causes even when you disagree with their tactics, by checking out this Daily Kos interview with Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza.

