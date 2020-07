Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 21:20 Hits: 4

Members of the LGBT+ community in Berlin had to forgo their usual street parade due to the pandemic so viewers tuned in to YouTube to keep abreast of activities. This year's event had the motto "Don't hide your Pride!"

