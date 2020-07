Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 04:30 Hits: 4

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

