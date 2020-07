Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 04:50 Hits: 4

Hurricane Hanna pummeled the south Texas coast on Saturday night with howling winds and a surging sea that threatened a broad area already contending with an intense spike in coronavirus deaths.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200726-hurricane-hanna-batters-texas-coast-already-reeling-from-covid-19