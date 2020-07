Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 06:28 Hits: 5

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam reintroduced social distancing measures in the central city of Danang on Sunday after a second locally transmitted novel coronavirus case was detected there, more than three months after any cases were reported in the country.

