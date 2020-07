Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 05:18 Hits: 3

A Malaysian court will hand down its verdict in Najib Razak's first corruption trial on Tuesday, nearly 16 months after it began probing the former prime minister's role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

