Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 06:00 Hits: 5

British tourists flying home on Sunday after a holiday in Spain angrily reacted to an abrupt decision by their government to make everyone arriving from the Mediterranean country spend 14 days in quarantine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-spain-quarantine-two-weeks-british-tourists-12964148