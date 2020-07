Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 06:00 Hits: 6

Britain's government is set to announce all travellers from Spain arriving after midnight (2300 GMT) on Saturday will need to spend two weeks in quarantine in case they are infected with coronavirus, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

