Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 16:21 Hits: 0

The Trump administration is revoking an Obama-era regulation to diversify U.S. suburbs, claiming it raises crime and lowers home prices. The new rule removes the requirement that local jurisdictions prove they are addressing racial disparities.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0724/What-the-end-of-Obama-housing-rule-means-for-American-suburbs?icid=rss