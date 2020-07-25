Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The coming Democratic tsunami

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 11:30 Hits: 3

Pandemic numbers remain staggering. A reasonable take is this is the July 4 peak (ie due to holiday partying), now starting to wane, but community seeding makes it slow to disappear, and might lead to plateauing. The virus will not go away before the election, which starts in 6 weeks. More here (NY Times).

Josh Kraushaar/National Journal:

Tsunami warning for Republicans Republicans are inching closer to a political wipeout, losing complete control of power in Washington. The way things are going, the 2018 midterms may end up looking like a GOP high water mark. Internal Republican divisions are also beginning to emerge, in ways that suggest the party is already looking ahead to a post-Trump future. Republicans are struggling to find consensus on a new coronavirus-relief package, a fight that pits fiscal conservatives wary of spending additional public money against the risk of economic calamity that awaits if they don’t. Several House GOP hard-liners went after Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney this week, accusing her of being insufficiently supportive of the president. Cheney, a potential future party leader, fired back by portraying them as political nihilists. In Kansas, outside Republican groups are pouring millions into a primary in a desperate attempt to prevent a hard-right candidate from costing the party an otherwise winnable Senate race. This is the sign of a political death spiral. At this point, Republicans would be content to suffer through another blue-wave election, holding out hope the Senate could remain narrowly in Republican hands. Right now, Republicans are staring at the reality of a historic tsunami, wiping out all their avenues of power in a rebuke against a hapless president.

Biden has more donors than Trump in Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin https://t.co/NSS3cKb4vr July 24, 2020

You can pretend this isn’t happening if you want. But if you ‘work like you’re 10 points down’, you’re 24 or 25 points wrong. Just letting you know.

Daily Beast:

An Alabama Doctor’s 78-Patient Weekend of COVID Hell Over the course of last Thursday to Monday, Thrasher treated 78 patients, the “grand majority” of whom were suffering from severe cases of COVID-19. Of that group, many were on ventilators. Between himself, another doctor, and a nurse practitioner, the team treated 140 patients at four hospitals, he said. That’s more than double their normal summer caseload, and the patients are getting younger and younger, ranging from their twenties to their seventies.

And that there is why.

Robert & Rebekah Mercer ranked among Trump's most influential backers in '16. But they've all but abandoned the embattled president & aren't likely to help in the home stretch for '20, 5 people who know the media-averse Mercers tell @Politicsinsider ($) https://t.co/pwv5szIjV4 July 24, 2020

Back when the world was new and we were just getting into the pandemic, I lamented the dearth of landslide stories (knowing that if Trump were up in the polls and predictions, the stories would never stop and that a Biden landslide was a possibility even then).

Well, problem solved. They are no longer hard to find.

Trump hits 60 percent disapproval in GOP polling Ã¢Â�Â�> https://t.co/g081BpqgbO July 24, 2020

Nate Cohn/NY Times:

White Flight From Trump? What a Decisive Biden Win Could Look Like Republican structural advantages in the House, the Senate and the Electoral College would be in jeopardy. Recent national polls show that Joe Biden’s commanding lead has eroded longstanding demographic divisions that have favored Republicans, endangering their hold on a tier of states where the Democratic Party usually has little chance to prevail in federal elections, even Republican strongholds like Kansas or Alaska. President Trump still has plenty of time to close the gap with Mr. Biden. But with Mr. Biden’s lead enduring well into a second month amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic, it’s worth considering the potential consequences of a decisive Biden victory.

The GOP, says @HotlineJosh, faces a Ã¢Â�Â�political death spiralÃ¢Â�Â� and Ã¢Â�Â�a historic tsunami, wiping out all their avenues of power in a rebuke against a hapless president.Ã¢Â�Â� Josh Kraushaar is a very careful anylyst who stays tethered to the numbers. So this should petrify Republicans. https://t.co/wgpGeOwiFM July 24, 2020

AP/ABC-12:

Poll: Very few Americans back schools fully reopening in the fall Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and that's OK with the vast majority of Americans. Only about 1 in 10 Americans think daycare centers, preschools or K-12 schools should open this fall without restrictions, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs. Most think mask requirements and other safety measures are necessary to restart in-person instruction, and roughly 3 in 10 say that teaching kids in classrooms shouldn't happen at all.

NEW @ppppolls Battleground Senate polls July 21-23 (DEM SPONSORED): Arizona (July 21-22) Kelly 51%/McSally 42% (+9) Maine: (July 22-23) Gideon 47%/Collins 42% (+5) North Carolina: (July 22-23) Cunningham 48%/Tillis 40% (+8) MOE +/- ~3%, ~4%, ~3% July 24, 2020

James Joyner/Outside the Beltway:

Democrats Likely to Retake Senate A hundred days out, a wave election is the best bet. As noted repeatedly here and elsewhere, Democrats have a natural edge in public sentiment that’s offset by institutional arrangements that give Republicans an unfair advantage. Trump received nearly 3 million fewer votes than his Democratic opponent in 2016 and still won. Still, his personality and policies have been so repulsive that he has had negative approval ratings from the beginning. Even with a relatively strong economy—the longest period without a recession in American history—his re-election prospects were in doubt. But re-electing the President is our default position and the Electoral College tilt gave him a decent shot. The pandemic, and Trump’s obviously incompetent management of it, pretty much put an end to that. And the party is tied to him even moreso than usual, owing to Congressional sycophancy and abetting his lies.

McConnell says stimulus deal could take Ã¢Â�Â�weeks," putting millions of people with expiring jobless aid in limbo - The Washington Post https://t.co/5F7wkvU0CK July 24, 2020

And we know who to blame. Hint: he’s a senator from Kentucky.

Nancy Shively/USA Today:

Teacher: I was a reluctant Trump voter. Coronavirus is the end of my Republican identity. Teachers don't need Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos to lecture us about how children should be in school. We know it. But we also have to keep them safe. I am a special education teacher and lifelong Republican who reluctantly voted for Donald Trump in 2016 as the less bad of two bad choices. When the pandemic hit, the incompetence of the man for whom I had voted and the complicity of everyone around him forced me to admit that I could no longer maintain any kind of self-respect as a Republican. So even though I had voted Republican in every presidential election since 1976, I changed my voter registration to independent and I will be voting for Joe Biden in November. Nevertheless, I am still haunted because, deep down, I fear that with that vote I may have signed my own death warrant. I live and teach in a small Oklahoma town. It’s not far from the site of President Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally on June 20 that appears, as common sense would have predicted, to be a super-spreader event.

I've watched this speech several times. @AOC is not just an extraordinarily gifted politician. She is a true leader. We are very fortunate she has devoted herself to public service. | AOCÃ¢Â�Â�s speech about Ted YohoÃ¢Â�Â�s Ã¢Â�Â�apologyÃ¢Â�Â� was a comeback for the ages https://t.co/peRedvRRQg July 24, 2020

Andy Slavitt/twitter:

COVID Update July 23: If you don’t know many people who have Coronavirus, its because you don’t know the people who pick the food you eat. Yes many of the people getting sick are working for us. I hate to put this in terms of privilege— which I have in massive amounts— but the luxury to say “I don’t like masks” or “I’m tired of staying at home”— & dictating how we live & work are very different around the country. I talked to an ICU doctor in a state with large number of hospitalizations & asked him to tell me about the people in the ICU. “Mostly black. Also Hispanic.” Old or young? “Older but some young. All essential workers or their parents.”

BidenÃ¢Â�Â�s success has been driven by perception that folks wanna get back to Ã¢Â�Â�normal.Ã¢Â�Â� But, WSJ/NBC poll finds Americans evenly divided between wanting a POTUS who will Ã¢Â�Â�confront and challengeÃ¢Â�Â� and those who want "competence and compassionÃ¢Â�Â�https://t.co/05hgwRlLOC July 24, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1963535