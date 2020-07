Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 08:59 Hits: 5

Thousands of Hungarians marched towards Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office on Friday in protest at perceived government attacks on media freedoms, as anger built at the sacking of the chief editor of the country's leading independent news website.

