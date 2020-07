Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 09:19 Hits: 6

The mayor of Ivory Coast's capital Abidjan has launched an operation to regenerate one of the city's neglected suburbs ahead of presidential elections in October. Some residents are pleased, but there are also fears that the makeover is just an electoral ploy. FRANCE 24 reports.

