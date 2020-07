Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 22:43 Hits: 5

The Trump administration moved Friday to ease controls on exports of armed drones, saying that allies need US technology and that other countries outside of a non-proliferation pact were taking over the market.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-eases-controls-on-armed-drone-exports-12962388