Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 00:16 Hits: 7

COVID-19 has not only presented the global economy with its greatest public health challenge in over a century, but also likely killed off the notion of America’s “unipolar moment” for…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/the-die-has-been-cast-even-biden-cant-stop-americas-decline-as-a-preeminent-superpower/