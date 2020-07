Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 04:43 Hits: 9

Vietnam was back on high alert for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after medical officials in the central city of Danang detected what appears to be the first local COVID-19 case in the Southeast Asian country for three months.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200725-covid-19-success-story-vietnam-on-high-alert-after-first-local-infection-in-3-months