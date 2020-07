Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 07:26 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: A total of 2,897 individuals will be hauled to court starting Monday (July 26) for failing to do a second Covid-19 test on Day 13 of home quarantine.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/25/covid-19-2897-to-be-hauled-to-court-for-not-taking-second-test-under-quarantine