WASHINGTON: A Singaporean pleaded guilty Friday (Jul 24) to using his political consultancy in the United States as a front to collect information for Chinese intelligence, the US Justice Department said. Yeo Jun Wei, also known as Dickson Yeo, entered his plea in federal court in Washington to ...

