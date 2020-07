Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 04:37 Hits: 6

DENVER: A Colorado teenager who admitted to taking part in a shooting at a Denver-area charter school last year that left one student dead and eight others wounded was sentenced on Friday (Jul 24) to life in prison plus an additional 38 years. Alec McKinney, 17, was sentenced in Douglas County ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/colorado-stem-school-shooting-life-prison-alec-mckinney-12962658