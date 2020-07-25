Portland woman said she's had it with Trump—'I will not support a tyranist any longer'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 01:00 Hits: 4

As Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr prepare to unleash more federal forces in Seattle, Chicago, and other large cities in the U.S., protest crowds are still swelling in Portland—and there are some new faces in the crowd. At least one of them was willing to talk to MSNBC, declaring: “As of last night, I am no longer a Trump supporter.”

Watch as the unnamed woman explains why she can no longer support Trump. Polling also suggests that she’s not the only one.

The woman seen in the segment isn’t alone. White women, both college and non-college graduates, are increasingly turning away from Trump despite 53% of them voting for him in 2016.

Civiqs has been polling Trump’s approval throughout his presidency. As you can in this chart, white women began trending away from Trump in May.

White women with college degrees have steadily disapproved, but the gap has widened even more since the start of 2020.

White women were key to Trump’s victory in 2016. Perhaps they’ll be instrumental in his 2020 defeat.

