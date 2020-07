Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 16:18 Hits: 6

The recent murder of Turkish student Pinar G├╝ltekin by her ex-boyfriend has sparked outrage in Turkey. Womens' rights activists are calling for the government to tackle the widespread problem of femicide in the country.

