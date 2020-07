Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 18:01 Hits: 7

During Argentina's military dictatorship, the regime "disappeared" 30,000 opponents and killed them. One of them was Omar Marocchi. An alleged perpetrator, a former military commander, has been tracked down in Berlin.

