Graves in Egypt relocated and demolished to make space for a highway

Videos and photos showing the demolition of tombs to make room for a new highway in historic Cairo have spread on social media channels throughout Egypt since July 18. As construction began, criticism of the cemetery’s destruction came from Cairo residents with families buried in the tombs, as well as historians and architects who say that the buildings in the area should be preserved. Authorities in Cairo responded that they have not destroyed any registered Islamic monuments.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200724-graves-egypt-relocated-demolished-highway

