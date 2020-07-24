The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

French cinemas look to stay afloat amid Covid-19 drought of Hollywood blockbusters

Category: World Hits: 5

French cinemas reopened on June 22 with a certain pomp after a three-month coronavirus hiatus. At least one Paris movie house, Les 5 Caumartin, had eager moviegoers lined up for that much-anticipated reawakening with a screening a minute after midnight. But a month later, cinemas in the birthplace of the medium are feeling the effects as a global industry remains in slumber.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200724-french-cinemas-look-to-stay-afloat-amid-covid-19-drought-of-hollywood-blockbusters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version