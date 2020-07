Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 15:15 Hits: 5

The European Union is not interested in buying potential COVID-19 vaccines through an initiative co-led by the World Health Organisation as it deems it slow and high-cost, two EU sources told Reuters, noting the bloc was in talks with drugmakers for shots cheaper than US$40.

