Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 14:17 Hits: 6

The devastating impact of COVID-19 has highlighted the urgent need for ambitious, all-encompassing reforms rather than incremental, piecemeal measures. A global scheme to improve planetary health would constitute a radical new approach, and would be an important step toward safeguarding the future of fast-growing cities.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/urban-development-new-marshall-plan-for-planetary-health-by-tolullah-oni-2020-07