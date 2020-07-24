The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Noam Chomsky: Trump Is Using Pandemic to Enrich Billionaires as Millions Lose Work Face Eviction

As millions of people in the U.S. lose work and face eviction due to the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, the 1% have seen a massive increase to their wealth, with Amazon founder and world’s richest person Jeff Bezos recently adding an estimated $13 billion to his net worth in a single day. World-renowned political dissident Noam Chomsky says the corporate windfall is yet more evidence that the U.S. is run “essentially by the corporate sector” for its own profits. “They’re just running wild.”

