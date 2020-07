Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 07:45 Hits: 3

A Kurdish-Iranian refugee who wrote an award-winning book on his mobile phone while held in one of Australia's notorious Pacific detention camps has been granted asylum in New Zealand, officials said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200724-kurdish-iranian-author-held-for-6-years-granted-asylum-in-new-zealand