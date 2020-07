Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 09:51 Hits: 3

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has gone into quarantine after the head of his political office tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday, the government press office said in a statement.

