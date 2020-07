Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 09:51 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - Bathers are being warned to avoid a stretch of coast near the Mediterranean port city of Marseille in southern France after an iron chloride leak from a PVC plant as emergency services assess the damage.

