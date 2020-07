Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

KYIV: The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on JanĀ 8 confirm the fact of illegal interference with the plane, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Friday (Jul 24). Yevhenii Yenin said Kyiv was expecting an Iranian delegation to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ukraine-black-box-transcript-confirms-illegal-interference-12960974