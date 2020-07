Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 07:35 Hits: 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Thousands of Black Lives Matter demonstrators crowded outside the central police precinct on Thursday evening as protests in Portland continued for a 56th consecutive day.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/24/thousands-gather-outside-central-police-precinct-as-portland-protests-continue