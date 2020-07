Category: World Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 04:02 Hits: 5

TEHRAN: Several passengers on an Iranian airline were injured on Thursday over Syria after the pilot changed altitude to avoid collision with a US fighter jet, according to Iranian media, but the US military said its F-15 was at a safe distance. The Iranian plane, belonging to Mahan Air, was ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/passengers-injured-us-fighter-jet-intercepts-iranian-plane-syria-12959052