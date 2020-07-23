Wyden introduces bill to make it safe for unemployed to return to work, or keep their benefits

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 13:00 Hits: 5

Sen. Ron Wyden has new legislation to protect workers’ unemployment insurance (UI) benefits when they don't return to work because of safety concerns. The Oregon Democrat said in a statement with the release of the legislation: “This once-in-a-century economic crisis has exposed the shortcomings of our safety net, and Congress must address them."

The states are responsible for UI and for deciding what is "suitable work" and when workers who turn down jobs lose eligibility. Because many workplaces are dangerous now for so many workers with compromised health, there need to be protections built in—they shouldn't be denied assistance for not returning to a job or taking a new one that could kill them. Wyden's bill would give the employment agencies in the states $10 billion to promote workplace safety if those states also update their laws to say that workplaces are not suitable if they don't adhere to federal standards for coronavirus safety.

“Unemployment insurance was created in the 1930s, and the program is in urgent need of reform to address both short- and long-term issues,” Wyden said. “State unemployment insurance systems in particular were not equipped to deal with the challenges workers face in a modern economy, or ensure worker safety in the midst of a pandemic.” Wyden hopes to have his legislation folded into the next coronavirus relief bill. It is co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Ed Markey (D-MA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

He's got another bill giving the Department of Labor $500 million to provide in grants to states to update their UI systems. Many are using decades-old technology, which has compounded the crisis for millions whose wait for checks is extending into weeks, and sometimes months.

Meanwhile, the $600/week expanded UI benefits program is ending in three days in most states, four days in New York. That money has rescued millions of people, not just the unemployed collecting checks. Their ability to pay for rent and mortgage and groceries and necessities has kept money flowing through the economy. It is vital to the livelihoods of millions and to the national economy.

