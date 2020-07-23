The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Her Front Teeth Were Knocked Out : Chicago Teen to Sue Police Officer Who Hit Her at a Protest

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg3 miracleboyd 1

Protesters in Chicago are demanding justice after police officers attacked a teenage activist last week during a demonstration in which people attempted to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park. An officer struck 18-year-old Miracle Boyd, a recent high school graduate and organizer with the group GoodKids MadCity, in the face, knocking out several teeth. Journalists also reported being mistreated by police officers, who used chemical sprays and batons on protesters. “This is consistent with what we’ve seen from the Chicago Police Department in their response to these uprisings,” says Sheila Bedi, the civil rights lawyer representing Boyd.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/23/miracle_boyd_to_sue_chicago_police

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version