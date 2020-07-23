Paramilitary-Style Tactics in Portland Mirror Decades of U.S. Violence on the Border Abroad

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 12:43 Hits: 4

The harrowing scenes of paramilitary-style units in the streets of American cities like Portland has shocked mainstream America, but award-winning independent journalist Todd Miller, who has reported on border security and immigration for over a decade, says it’s a reflection of how the U.S. has operated around the world. We also speak with Cecilia Menjívar, UCLA sociology professor, who says the image of unmarked vans snatching people from the streets “brings back memories to Latin Americans who lived through disappearances of families and friends and co-workers.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/23/federal_agents_paramilitary_tactics_us_imperialism