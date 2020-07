Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 10:16 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: The Tawau Health Department has conducted Covid-19 swab tests on all 500 Tawau Prison Department staff members to trace any possible cases.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/23/covid-19-tests-conducted-on-tawau-prison-dept-staff-following-positive-case