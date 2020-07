Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 10:19 Hits: 5

Bruno Dey is convicted for his role in the killing of 5,230 people when he was a teenaged guard at a concentration camp.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/nazi-camp-guard-handed-suspended-sentence-wwii-atrocities-200723074310515.html