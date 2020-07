Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 08:33 Hits: 4

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with Lebanon's president on Thursday at the start of his two-day visit to the Mediterranean country that is witnessing the worst economic crisis of its modern history.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200723-french-foreign-minister-le-drian-begins-lebanon-visit-amid-economic-crisis