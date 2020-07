Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 10:08 Hits: 4

A German court convicted a 93-year-old German man of helping to murder 5,232 prisoners, many Jewish, at a Nazi concentration camp in World War Two and handed him a suspended two-year sentence in one of the last cases against Nazi-era crimes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200723-german-court-convicts-93-year-old-former-nazi-concentration-camp-guard