Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 10:26 Hits: 4

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek firefighters on Thursday battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peleponnese, officials said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/23/greek-firefighters-battle-forest-blaze-for-second-day-near-seaside-village