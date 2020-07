Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 23:10 Hits: 0

An Afghan girl who shot dead two Taliban fighters after they gunned down her parents said Wednesday she was ready to confront any other insurgents who might try to attack her.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/afghan-girl-who-killed-taliban-gunmen-ready-to-fight-again-12954532